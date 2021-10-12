HANNIBAL — A handful of trees on the Hannibal High School/Middle School campus that were damaged by high winds that struck the community on Aug. 12 will be replaced thanks to a group of HHS alumni.
“The class of 1971 has donated $1,600 to the school district to replace trees that were knocked down by recent high winds by the high school and middle school,” said Rich Stilley, business manager for the school district, during the September meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education.
“We definitely want to thank the class of 1971 for its generous donation,” added Michael Holliday, school board president, at the September meeting.
Stilley said that this is the first time in his nine years with the school district that a specific graduating class has donated money for the purchase of new trees somewhere in the school district.
“We really appreciate the generosity of the class of 1971 and their willingness to continue to support the Hannibal School District,” Stilley said.
According to Stilley, five trees sustained some damage in the severe thunderstorm. Stilley said that the cash donation should be enough to replace “anywhere from four to six (trees) based on the size.”
The replacement trees, which will all be planted at one time, will be Ash.
The trees damaged in the August storm were not the first the school district lost in 2021. During the January ice storm a total of six trees were damaged or destroyed throughout the school district. Stilley reports that those trees were replaced earlier this year by the school district rather than individual schools.
