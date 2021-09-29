CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Families and friends are invited to enjoy a beautiful autumn drive along scenic Highway 79 to Clarksville, Mo. for the 43rd Annual Applefest on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10.
This event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with a parade that stretches the length of town (and then some.) Participants are encouraged to find a good viewing spot along Highway 79.
There will be an expansive craft and vendor show in the historic Apple Shed. Items will include shawls, scarves, fleece blankets, cornbags, afghans, pillow cases, jewelry, potholders, aprons, crochet items, t-shirts and sweatshirts, onesies, tea towels, table toppers and runners. Additionally, vendors will have items including bird feeders, wooden plaques and signs, tumblers and baby bottles, wreaths, kitchen counter canisters and décor, wooden jewelry boxes, candles, wooden crafts, ceramics, bath products, soaps and salves, oils and lotions, and face painting.
A wide variety of food will be available during the festival as well. Salsa, honey, ice cream, breads, fudge, cakes, cookies, apple butter, jellies, candy, pickles and relish, apple cider, quick breads, kabobs, kettle corn and pork rinds are among the goodies served. Visitors can find food at the American Legion, the VFW and in the Apple Shed. Other highlights include the Queen Contest, Baby Contest and an Apple Anything Cooking Contest and auction.
The Clarksville Library will hold a book sale on Saturday. The American Legion will host the Fiddler’s Contest at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Apple Shed will also host Raintree Arts Council’s Annual Art/Photography Contest.
More information is available on Facebook at visit Clarksville MO Chamber or Clarksville Apple Fest, making sure to specify Missouri.