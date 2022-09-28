Clarksville receives funding to proceed with long-awaited flood wall

The entrance to Clarksville from the Mississippi River is pictured. Mayor Jo Anne Smiley has spearheaded efforts to secure a flood defense system for the Pike County community since the flood of 2008. Her efforts, supported by fellow members of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative and legislators at the state and federal level, have resulted in plans moving forward for a modular flood wall to protect the town.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Nestled on the banks of the Mississippi River, historic Clarksville, Mo. has witnessed decades of the mighty river's grandeur — along with many instances of the devastating effects brought on by flood waters.

Since the flood of 2008, Mayor Jo Anne Smiley has been working to protect the community from devastating floods. After years of telling Clarksville's story and why it needs a flood wall to protect the town and its citizens, Smiley's efforts — along with fellow members of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI) and legislators at the state and federal level — have turned the goal of protecting the community into a reality.

