Clarksville Eagle Days prepares to take flight

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Eagle lovers and nature buffs of all ages are invited to come to Clarksville on Saturday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 30, for the annual Clarksville Eagle Days celebration.
The time-honored tradition transforms the small town of Clarksville, Mo., as scores of visitors come to view eagles as they swoop down near Lock and Dam 24 for meals of fish.
Inside the historic Apple Shed, various vendors will have handcrafted items, food and other items for sale.
Dickerson Park Zoo, from Springfield, Mo., will return to conduct Live Eagle Shows in the Apple Shed, on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Linda Blakey, Raintree Arts Council board member, is eager for the activities, demonstrations and chances to see the eagles along the Mississippi River each day.
The majestic birds migrate to Clarksville each year, and the weekend will be filled with chances to learn more about eagles, watch them soar from observation scopes near Lock and Dam 24 and enjoy food and camaraderie.
The VFW and American Legion will be serving food. Food will also be available in the Apple Shed, along with a barbecue vendor called the Angry Pig. Vendor booths are set to include a woman crafting soap, “the Spoon Guy,” Quail Forever and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, whose members will be taking registrations for tours of Lock and Dam 24 on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, artists will display paintings and pictures for sale, along with a woodworker and a family displaying their taxidermy skills.
“I’m excited. I love it when a plan comes together,” Blakey said.
Blakey commended sponsors and supporters of the event, including Overlook Farms, Steamboat Bistro in Louisiana, Mo., Middleton & Fern operated by John Andrews, Gibson & Dehn, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, community news outlets and fellow Raintree Arts Council board members, who will work together to serve food in the Apple Shed.
“It is a very important event in our life. Our life has changed here so dramatically since 2008,” said Mayor Jo Anne Smiley.
She said the community has endured nine floods since that year, and five years when the bridges on Highway 79 were closed for at least four months at a time — leading to a decline in tourism and businesses.
Clarksville’s current economic situation is at a “pretty low ebb” as a result, Smiley said, with the flood in 2019 and the COVID pandemic compounding the situation. She said a point of turnaround will be possible after a release from various aspects related to the pandemic, noting they affect everyone’s “minds, hearts and bodies all the time right now.”
“So, is Eagle Days important to us? Absolutely.” Smiley said. “This is important to know that we have people who still know where Clarksville is and know that eagles do come here — and they come to see them.”
Angi Grossnickle, owner of Clarksville Antique and Auction Center, has found Eagle Days brings a boost to her business. She sees customers from many communities up and down the Great River Road, and she notices an uptick as visitors come to see the eagles.
“It does get even busier during Eagle Days. We do get a huge influx of people because of the programs that are being held — seeing the live eagles up close at the Apple Shed and the programs that they do,” she said. “They come in for all the vendors, and then they pop in here.”
Grossnickle said she would like to participate in the festival, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ tours of Lock and Dam 24. She noted the tours are rare, especially after 9/11.
Smiley said the traditional event is very important to the community, noting many people who come to Eagle Days are likely to return. Some individuals and groups that were part of the event in the past are holding out for safety related to COVID, and Smiley acknowledged the pandemic makes events like this more difficult.
Smiley said as Clarksville prepares to welcome everyone to Eagle Days, hope rings true.
“I think that will inject some hope in all of us. Maybe it’s only one step at a time, but nevertheless, that’s what we’ve got to do,” she said, stressing how community members have emerged from multiple floods and times of diminished tourism with smiles on their faces. “The tenacity of this town has just continued to survive. The tenacity is still here.”
More information about Eagle Days is available by calling Blakey at 573-754-0335.
