CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Clarksville Applefest featured a variety of competitions and events on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday Oct. 9.
The winners of the traditional baby contest, Queen, Junior Queen and Apple Anything competitions have been announced. Several community organizations and residents were also commended for their support of the event.
In the baby contest, awards were presented in categories.
- First place overall girl: Madelyn Maiuro, daughter of Cons and Emily Maiuro
- First place overall boy: Myles Cole Thomas, son of Summer Irvin
- Newborn to five months — first place girl: Zara Yentch, daughter of Nicole Ivey
- Six to 11 months — first place girl: Charlotte Clem, daughter of Deana Clem
- Six to 11 months — first place boy: Myles Cole Thomas, son of Summer Irvin
- One-year-old — first place girl: Madelyn Maiuro, daughter of Cons and Emily Maiuro
- One-year-old — first place boy: Hunter Smith, son of Katie Smith
- Two-year-old — first place girl: Ellie Davis, daughter of Alice Davis
- Two-year-old — first place boy: Waylyn Miller, son of Kayleich Garner and Ben Miller
- Queen: Malia Harrison
- Junior Queen: Brittany Caplin
- Other contestants: Madelynn Harrison, Amber Caplin and Allyssa Thorn
Applefest Queen Sponsors: Bankhead’s Candy, Bee Naturals, Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce, Clarksville Girl Scout Troop #9377, Clarksville Library, Flawless Ink, Gibson & Dehn, Gift & Thrift Shop, People’s Savings Bank, Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association, Raintree Arts Council, The Rocking Horse, Tievoli Hills Resort and Twin Pike YMCA.
- Poole Communications for the donation of the posters
- Brent Engel for promotions
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for providing lock and dam tours
- Jeanie Eisenhower and Mindy Beshears for co-hosting the Queen Contest
- Kayla Calvin and Jane Schaffer for recruiting Queen candidates
- Janette Bazan for staging the parade
- Pat and Kim McGuire for providing the Free Children’s Corner
- Laur-n Russell and the Queen candidates for judging the Baby Contest
- American Legion Riders for judging the apple pie contest entries
- Otis Madden for use of his PA system
- Sue Osborne for marking the booth spaces on Wednesday and providing coffee and cake to the vendors Saturday morning
- Kristopher McGuire, Rich Palmer, Jeanie Eisenhower and Linda and Bill Blakey for Apple Shed preparation
- Judy Colbert for her assistance on Friday evening
- Kristopher McGuire for labor Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Chamber booth workers Saturday and Sunday — Sue Able, Dana Barker, Glenette Boatman, Mary Lovell, Cora Massie, Jill Poyser and Lanette
- Jill Poyser, Sue Osborne and Kristopher McGuire for clean up Sunday evening
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.