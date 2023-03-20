HANNIBAL — Clarity Healthcare is hosting an event for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, with the star of the show being a giant inflatable walk-through colon.
The colon is being provided by the Mo Colorectal Cancer Roundtable for this day's event. Other local community organizations will be joining Clarity Healthcare to provide informational booths that will feature various topics such as healthy diet and lifestyle and how that can decrease your risk for being affected by colorectal cancer, what hospice may look like with a cancer diagnosis and how to properly take medications (with or without a cancer diagnosis).
