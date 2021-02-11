HANNIBAL — Hannibal officials are weighing their options after over half of the 11 trash haulers operating in the community ignored the city's request for information about the haulers' business.
"There are a couple of options," said City Attorney James Lemon. "Obviously the city can just wait two years and do whatever, but I think what the city would rather do is try and negotiate with them. What is going to have to be decided is will it be worth our while to try to contact them again and try and get their information, and get them to cooperate and have a conversation about the fact that we are trying to figure out a way to work a contract and make it work for everyone.
"Our other option would be that we could file a petition with the court asking the court to order them to turn the information over so we can negotiate. Obviously that is not a favored option. I probably lean more toward we try to get them to cooperate voluntarily so that we can have a conversation to see if we can negotiate something where all the haulers can be involved in this trash issue."
Feb. 6 marked the end of the 30-day period which trash haulers had to respond to the city's request for information regarding their business. Supplying all the information the city requested were four businesses, Area Disposal, Strong & Son, Haul Away and Anderson Hauling. Providing some of the information was Republic Services. The six haulers not responding were Sutton Disposal, Big River Disposal, Merkel Roll-Off, Simply Cut Lawns and Rici Recycling. WC American Eagle Ridge, to whom a certified letter from the city was undeliverable, also did not respond.
The information that was submitted to the city will be presented next week by City Clerk Angel Zerbonia to the city attorney, city manager and members of the city council for their review.
"This time frame will ensure all haulers have had more than 30 days to submit and for the city to receive the requested data," Zerbonia said.
According to state statutes trash haulers are required to provide the city upon its request with certain business information — the number of customers the hauler serves, the nature of the customers and the amount that is charged each customer.
Included in the letters sent out by the city was not only a request for information, but notification that in two years the city intends to take an active role in the community's trash hauling. According to Lemon, the city could enter into a contractual agreement with the trash haulers who are currently serving the city or take over the trash hauling itself.
During the Jan. 5 meeting of the council, approval was given to send out a notification letter regarding the city's intentions, as is required by state statutes.
This was not the first time the city has requested hauler information. In mid September 2020 the city sent out a notice through both regular mail and certified mail. At that time only two of eight haulers, Area Disposal and Haul Away, complied within the 30-day response period.
The city chose to send out another round of notification letters in January 2021 after learning of three additional local haulers who had not been contacted last September.
Mayor James Hark said a change in Hannibal's trash hauling system is necessary to ensure that all households in the community have trash service.