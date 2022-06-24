HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal has taken preliminary steps in an effort to secure grant money that would be used to help pay for a pair of projects.
During the June 21 meeting of the Hannibal City Council in council chambers at city hall, Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, said the city is applying for financial assistance through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Financial Assistance Center’s State ARPA Grant Program.
If successful in securing grant funding the money would be utilized to build a water treatment facility for the leachate ponds, which are located at the old city landfill, and to replace the damaged underground stormwater culvert that extends from North Street up Mark Twain Avenue to near the city’s aquatic center.
According to Dorian, as part of the grant application the city will have to go through a request for qualifications process in order to select an engineer for each project.
“In addition, we must approve a resolution for each project appointing the mayor as the authorized representative to execute and file the applications,” Dorian said.
The necessary resolutions were approved by the council during its June 21 meeting.
