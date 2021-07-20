HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal hopes to use a state grant to help pay for the replacement of aging runway lights at the airport.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council at city hall the department of public works was granted permission to apply for a Missouri Department of Transportation aviation grant to be used to replace runway lights, the Precision Approach Path Indicator and Runway End Identifier Lights at Hannibal Regional Airport.
“Currently our runway lights are out of compliance due to their height and age,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services. “In addition our PAPI and REIL are at the end of their useful lives and are suffering consistent failures.”
According to Jviation, which does aviation engineering work for the city, the estimated cost of the project is $690,500.
The grant which the city is seeking is a 90/10 cost share which would amount to $638,118 in federal money. The city’s share would be $52,383.
“The city has approximately $660,000 in Aviation Nonprimary Entitlement Funding which covers the 90 percent portion,” Dorian said.
In other business, Mayor James Hark was authorized to sign a three-year employment agreement between the city and City Manager Lisa Peck. Peck’s per year salary will be $122,921.
A public information meeting was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, in council chambers at Hannibal City Hall regarding a USDA grant. A public hearing on the same topic took place on July 6, however, a mandatory 10-day notification was not met. The city intends to submit an application to USDA Rural Development to assist in the purchase of MOSWIN radios for the police, fire and building inspection departments.
Permission was granted to destroy certain city documents in accordance with
deadlines for retention set by the Missouri secretary of state.
The council gave final reading to a bill that officially creates a P-1 Parks and Recreation zoning district that was thought to already exist.
Second reading was given a bill that will see 500 Bridge St. rezoned from P-1 Parks and Recreation District to H-1 Historic District.
Final reading was given a bill dealing with the conflict of interest ordinance ratification and reaffirmation.
Approval was given the following appointments, James Silvey was appointed to the Hannibal Housing Authority for a term to expire in April 2025