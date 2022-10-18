HANNIBAL, — Representatives from several area towing companies voiced concerns regarding Hannibal's current towing list, and city officials will begin to seek a solution after hearing various viewpoints at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Scott Gollaher, owner of Scott's Minor Collision and Towing, addressed council members with concerns that Hannibal's towing rotation wasn't being handled fairly regarding response to emergency situations. He said certain towing businesses were receiving preferential treatment, and others were being excluded from the rotation based on their location. His requests included asking that Mayor James Hark, who is employed with Heartland Auto Body and Towing, and Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson, who is chief of the Hannibal Rural Fire Department, recuse themselves from decisions regarding towing company selections.
Hark stated he has always recused himself from those decisions, as well as any concerts and events hosted by Jason Krigbaum, owner of Heartland Auto Body and Towing.
Dobson explained that businesses on the current towing rotation must pay Hannibal taxes, according to the city charter.
Krigbaum addressed the City Council next, expressing concerns that the towing rotation needed to be revamped, citing his feelings that were not adequate provisions in place regarding when an emergency response required light-duty or heavy-duty equipment.
Bobby Lair, representing Roberts Garage and Towing, said he wanted to see the towing rotation changed. The company is located in New London, Mo., but is licensed to tow vehicles in Hannibal. He contended the current situation was unfair.
Council member Colin Welch recommended a committee be formed to review the current situation. City Attorney James Lemon said he recommended joining Police Chief Jacob Nacke and Fire Chief Ryan Neisen to potential draft an ordinance addressing practicality and fairness. Council member Darrell McCoy encouraged towing company representatives to reach out to Lemon as the process moved forward. The committee members also planned to collaborate with City Manager Lisa Peck, who was not present for the council meeting.
City council members also approved a resolution for the April 4 Municipal Election, which will ask voters about continuing the $1.90 recycling fee and voting for council members to represent the fifth and sixth wards.
2 Rivers Industries employs individuals with disabilities, and Executive Director Justin Barnhart told the City Council during its Sept. 6 meeting that the fee covered various costs to keep the facility at 659 Clinic Road in operation.
The election will also determine who will represent the Fifth and Sixth wards council seats, currently held by Colin Welch and Jeff Veach, respectively. Filing dates for candidates seeking the seats will be from Dec. 6 to Dec. 27.
• The City Council approved an ordinance pertaining to renovating the former Best Way Inn at 612 Mark Twain Ave. The ordinance authorizes a redevelopment plan for the property and a grant for real property tax abatement. Horizon Rentals will proceed with work to redevelop the structure into an extended stay facility with a $1.05 million investment.
• Council members approved Mayor James Hark's recommendations to appoint Beth Knight and Gayle Viorel as board members for the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau. Their terms will expire September 2027.
• Lemon discussed a bill which would define procedures for public comment periods during council meetings.
• Lemon also discussed a bill pertaining to caterer's licenses regarding sales of liquor. The bill would amend the existing city code, bringing it line with state statute allowing local businesses with state caterer's licenses to sell liquor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.