City officials to review towing company rotation

Bobby Lair, representing Roberts Garage and Towing of New London, addresses the Hannibal City Council on Tuesday. Lair, Scott Gollaher, owner of Scott's Minor Collision and Towing, and Jason Krigbaum, owner of Heartland Auto Body and Towing, expressed differing viewpoints regarding the current towing company rotation list for responding to emergency situations. Council members decided to form a committee including City Attorney James Lemon, Police Chief Jacob Nacke and Fire Chief Ryan Neisen to potentially draft an ordinance to address the situation. Council member Darrell McCoy invited representatives of the area companies to reach out to the committee members with suggestions.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL, — Representatives from several area towing companies voiced concerns regarding Hannibal's current towing list, and city officials will begin to seek a solution after hearing various viewpoints at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Scott Gollaher, owner of Scott's Minor Collision and Towing, addressed council members with concerns that Hannibal's towing rotation wasn't being handled fairly regarding response to emergency situations. He said certain towing businesses were receiving preferential treatment, and others were being excluded from the rotation based on their location. His requests included asking that Mayor James Hark, who is employed with Heartland Auto Body and Towing, and Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson, who is chief of the Hannibal Rural Fire Department, recuse themselves from decisions regarding towing company selections.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.