HANNIBAL — With the 2-ton trucks that it owns frequently experiencing mechanical issues the city of Hannibal recently began its search for a new truck of that size.
It proved to be a challenge, according to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
“Due to the supply-chain issues worldwide, purchasing materials and equipment has become really difficult,” he said.
During its search for a new vehicle of that size it learned of an opportunity to purchase a 2023 Mack MD7 truck through the Missouri Department of Transportation’s state bid process.
“There are a limited number of slots available to purchase this truck so we would have to give approval immediately,” Dorian told the Hannibal City Council during its March 15 meeting at city hall. “We see this as too good of an opportunity to pass up especially considering the age of our current 2 tons and their constant mechanical failures.”
The council agreed with Dorian’s assessment and approved accepting the low bid of $90,450 from the Tri-State Truck Center.
Delivery of the new truck is anticipated some time in November of this year, which Dorian noted would likely have it arriving in ahead of most winter weather.
“In looking at other trucks it could be up to a year to a year and a half for delivery,” he said.
Dorian added that since the truck will not be delivered until after July 1 the city will not have to pay for it until the upcoming budget year.
“We are working on an additional quote for a spreader body and snow-plow attachments,” he said.
