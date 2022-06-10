HANNIBAL — Plans for the city of Hannibal to host a public information meeting regarding the construction of a new Third Street viaduct have been finalized.
On a vote of 4-1 the city council on Tuesday night scheduled a public hearing concerning the upcoming project. The hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. June 21 at city hall.
Although he voted in favor of the public hearing, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson questioned the appropriateness of the city hosting such a meeting before the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) chooses to do so.
"This is a MoDOT project, not a city of Hannibal project, and MoDOT will conduct a public hearing when appropriate," wrote Dobson in a memo to the city council. "City officials fielding questions in regards to the project should inform the citizens to watch for the upcoming MoDOT hearing."
Based on what he heard during a late-May meeting regarding the project, Dobson does not expect a public meeting hosted by MoDOT to occur until after plans are finalized.
"At this point MoDOT negotiations are still in progress and their final plans will not be approved until late July," he said.
City officials also discovered during their gathering with state transportation personnel that MoDOT will be seeking from the city council a permanent right-of-way request for the area around the purposed viaduct to give it the right to work on and maintain the new viaduct.
Also shared by MoDOT was that it expects to have its final plans for the Hannibal project ready to submit to Jefferson City for approval by the first week in July.
Bids for the project are expected to be let in September.
The overhead clearance on Warren Barrett Drive once the new viaduct is built will be 15 feet, 6 inches.
MoDOT is continuing to have discussions regarding the project with the Hannibal Jaycees and Jack's Harbor Marine.
Significant traffic pattern impacts are expected to begin in February or March 2023.
City officials have expressed concern over the South Main Street bridge, which reportedly has a weight limit of 80,000 pounds.
"It is not known when the last time the bridge was inspected," Dobson said. "If the inspection is not current MoDOT will conduct an inspection and evaluation of the bridge before construction (on the new viaduct) begins, allowing time for repairs, if necessary.”
Reservations were also voiced about the under-street stormwater conveyances and how well they will support the increased vehicular traffic once demolition of the existing viaduct begins.
