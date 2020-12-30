HANNIBAL — There will be a city of Hannibal Job Fair 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in the City Council chambers at City Hall, 320 Broadway.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department hires about 25 lifeguards during the summer to work at the Hannibal Aquatic Center. Individuals must have strong swimming abilities but will be trained to be a lifeguard.
Front desk and concessions personnel will also be hired, along with seasonal maintenance staff for the Street and Parks departments.
Applications will be available and staff will be on hand to answer questions at the job fair. Applications are due March 19. Applicants must be at least 15.
Applications also are available online at www.hannibalparks.org or at City Hall, 320 Broadway.