HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal has announced plans to help residents dispose of debris created by last week's ice storm.
The cleanup effort will be made possible through the joint efforts of the street department, parks and recreation department and board of public works, according to Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services.
In order to utilize this free service the items must be moved near a street so that city personnel can access them easily.
"We are asking that people place their tree debris on the curb," Dorian said in a media release.
Dorian stressed that the undertaking will take time.
"We are asking for patience," he said. "It was a big storm and there was a lot of damage on city property, in parks and on private properties."
Those with curbside tree debris remaining by Feb. 16 are asked to call the street department at 573-221-0111 and leave their name and address.
Dorian said that those wishing to get rid of their tree debris sooner may take it to the city's yard waste lot, which is located at 701 Warren Barrett Dr. To accommodate residents the lot is now being left open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"We strongly encourage anyone who's able to use the yard waste lot to not wait for the crews to come around," Dorian said.
Anything that is grown in nature such as sticks, branches and leaves may be left at the yard waste lot. While such items may be brought to the lot in bags the bags should not be left there.