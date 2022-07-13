HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal may soon have the capability of removing silt from its marina on the riverfront.
Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services, told members of the Hannibal Park Board during their June meeting that he hoped to have a bid to bring before the city council at its second meeting during the month of July, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19, in council chambers at city hall.
Dorian told the park board that he was not expecting to be overwhelmed with bids.
"There are not many people who make dredges," he said. "There are two (manufacturers) that we are looking at right now."
Dorian would like to see a green light regarding the purchase of a dredge sooner than later.
"I hope it (acquisition of a dredge) is quick," he said. "I know one of the companies already has one ready to go. They are 60 to 90 days out after that. We could go up and get one and start dredging in October. That is the goal. We don't want to dredge in the middle of boat season."
The plan is to dredge the marina annually, Dorian said.
A new dredge is not cheap, cautioned Dorian.
"It is going to be a major (financial) hit. We are probably looking at $250,000 to $300,000," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.