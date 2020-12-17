HANNIBAL — The Hannibal City Council took care of what one city official termed a "housekeeping measure" during its meeting at city hall on Tuesday night when it approved the issuance of a quit claim deed to Zhongding Sealing Parts (USA), which currently owns the former Buckhorn facility that is located in the city's West Side Industrial Park.
Addressing the council regarding the matter was Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council.
"It is my understanding that the city of Hannibal previously conveyed a 0.7 acre tract of land to the predecessor in title to Zhongding Sealing Parts (USA)," he said. "It is also my understanding that when Zhongding Sealing Parts (USA) acquired the property years ago the tract in question was omitted from the description contained in the deed. Currently the tract still shows as vested in the city of Hannibal."
"Basically it looks like Buckhorn never recorded the deed we gave them many years ago, and as a result it never got transferred when Buckhorn sold the main property," said City Attorney James Lemon in an email to The Courier-Post.
Mehaffy added that the city of Hannibal has no interest in the property.
In September 2009 it was announced that Zhongding Sealing Parts (USA) had reached an agreement to acquire Buckhorn Rubber from its parent company, Myers Industries.
In February 2017 Buckhorn's 119 employees were given the news that the Hannibal plant would be closed by the end of the year.