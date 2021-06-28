HANNIBAL — When fiscal year 2021-22 begins in Hannibal on July 1 one of the purchases that is included in the next budget is a new truck for the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department. While this may not seem like a major development it will actually represent the start of a new way of doing things in the city regarding its vehicles.
"A new thing that we are going to do, since I am central services (director) and oversee streets and parks (departments), we are going to outfit now all of our trucks exactly the same," said Andy Dorian during the May meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. "All of our 1-ton trucks will be the same in the street department and parks department. They will all come with spreader bodies."
Dorian said the spreader bodies will be paid for with sales tax revenue designated for the street department while the parks department will purchase the trucks.
"We need the trucks and the snow plow, but the parks department doesn't really need the spreader body," he said.
According to Dorian, the benefit of having more trucks fully equipped will be evident in certain weather situations.
"In the wintertime we will be able to have more of a fleet in case we get into binds," he said. "They sure got into a blind (last winter) on the street department side because we had numerous trucks go down."
Dorian said it just makes sense to have more city trucks available.
"It is kind of silly to have a bunch of 1 tons sitting out at the parks maintenance shop that can't plow snow and can't do anything (in frozen precipitation)," he said. "They won't be the first priority; they will be backups."
Dorian stressed that the new plan of action would not cost the parks department budget any more money.
"That is important because we have a designated sales tax that can't go toward certain other things," he said.