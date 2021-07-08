HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal is in the market for a new radio system to serve its fire, police and building inspector departments. It is hopeful that a sizable portion of the cost will be covered by a grant.
“USDA has assisted other departments with the purchase of the radio equipment that will be necessary,” said Ryan Neisen, Hannibal’s deputy fire chief, during the Tuesday’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council when approval to apply for the grant was given.
The city is seeking to replace its analog system and replace it with a digital MOSWIN (Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network) system.
“In order to change over to MOSWIN all of the city’s mobile and portable radios will need to be switched over at the same time for the police, fire and building inspector departments,” Neisen said.
The cost of 50 mobile and 89 portable radios is $681,180, which includes the installation of the mobile units, holsters for the radios straps and extra batteries for the mobile police radios.
In addition to pursuing the grant the city has been promised $200,000 by the Marion and Ralls County Emergency Services, provided the purchase order for the equipment is placed by Nov. 13, 2021.
If the city receives the 35 percent USDA grant of $238,413, the balance owed by the city would be $242,767.
“If we receive the grant for 35 percent of the cost of the equipment, we will ask for a budget amendment for the balance of $242,767 to be paid from our General Fund reserves if the American Rescue Funds do not qualify,” Neisen said.