Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.