HANNIBAL — It will be another busy year working on city streets based on the street paving and repair plan that was finalized this week by the Hannibal Roadway Commission.

“We have overlays, road repairs and parks projects,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services. “In the category of road repairs we have targeted areas that are smaller than a full overlay but bigger than a pothole.”

The work is tentatively scheduled to begin very soon.

“Our goal is to start paving the boat trailer parking lot next week and then finish the Broadway and Center Street riverfront roads as well as the boat club road,” Dorian said. “Next would be Greenway and Carrol Street, and then start working down the lists.”

According to Dorian, it is hoped that there will be $100,000 left this spring for street repairs.

“We are planning to have approximately $320,000 for street repairs in the 2021-22 fiscal budget,” he said, adding that the funds for the parks projects will come from the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department’s budget.

“We plan to do all the overlays and as many of the road repairs as we can afford,” Dorian said. “Some road repairs that are not able to be completed would be moved to the top of the list next year.”

In 2020 the city estimated that it spent approximately $330,000 on asphalt for overlays and over $400,000 for street repairs.

Planned 2021 Overlays

Sierra and Edwards, $39,000

Greenway, $35,000

South Sixth along the soccer field, $15,000

Broadway at the riverfront, $5,000

Center at the riverfront, $14,000

Upper Magnolia, $32,000

Recreation Drive, $6,000

Shinn Lane from MM to the roundabout, $42,000

North Street from Section to Ninth, $5,000

Scheduled 2021 Road Repairs

Lake Apollo and Gemini area

Lake Apollo and Saturn area

Lake Apollo miscellaneous work

El Rancho Road dip

Paris Gravel, multiple areas

Butternut, multiple areas

Warren Barrett, multiple areas

Rolling Meadows and Timberline intersection

Crescent Street

Oak Street

Sunset, various areas

Carriage and Surrey Hills intersection

Butler

Carrol Street

Magnolia, bottom

Rock and Section

Pine and Vesper

Pine, multiple areas

Bird and Arch

Pleasant and Hazel

Reservoir and Pleasant

South Park and Park Terrace

Mohawk

Meadowbrook

Homestead

Grape

A small section of Bowling

Proposed 2021 Park and Rec Funded Projects

Boat trailer parking lot, $65,000

Boat club road, $4,000

Trailhead parking lot

Huckleberry, various areas

Sand volleyball courts, $12,500

Dog park area

Patchen, Sodalis parking lot

Tags

Recommended for you