HANNIBAL — To help pay for new lighting at its airport the city of Hannibal is pursuing a state grant. The Hannibal City Council approved the first reading of a bill seeking the block grant during its meeting Tuesday night at city hall.
The mayor was authorized to sign a $155,546 Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission state block grant agreement for funding for renovations of the runway lighting, Precision Approach Path Indicator and Runway End Identifier Lights.
Jviation, which provides airport engineering services to the city, has proposed a lump sum not to exceed $169,829 to design the project. Rood & Associates is providing a $3,000 independent fee estimate, which is a federal requirement, according to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
Dorian said the agreement will include the use of some of the city’s Non-Primary Entitlement Aviation funds — $5,216 from 2017, $150,000 from 2018 and $330 from 2019.
The city will be required to pay a 10 percent lump sum not to exceed a match of $17,283.
Dorian reports that the total estimate for the runway light project is $690,500.
In other business, the council approved the hiring of Wes Metz as the city’s finance director. According to City Manager Lisa Peck, Metz has approximately 22 years of experience in finance, with the last 17 years being in governmental finance.
Two payroll ordinance amendments were approved by an emergency reading. Combined they will cost the city an additional $7,128. The court clerk’s salary will increase from $31,227 to $35,169 to account for additional duties. The starting salary for the new finance director will go from $73,169 to $79,500.
Approval was given a resolution containing an appropriation of $18,357 for a one-year service agreement with the Hannibal Nutrition Center.
The council scheduled a meeting to further discuss infrastructure planning, development and funding.The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in council chambers at city hall.
Approval was given a USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Grant and a bid award to A&W Communications in the amount of $631,820 for Missouri Statewide Inoperability Network police, fire and building inspection departments radios.
Bid award approval was given the bid of $4,500 from McDonald Video & Photography for the design and layout of the 2021 visitors guide.
A resolution was approved authorizing the official Destination Marketing Organization recertification for the Missouri Division of Tourism’s Promote Missouri Fund.
Approval was given a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute contracts, deeds and closing documents regarding the purchase of property from the Bross Family Limited Partnership in the amount of $50,000 relating to the extension of Lakeside Drive.
Second reading was given a bill which authorizes a municipal election to take place on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Up for election will be the position of mayor and the Second and Fourth Ward council seats which are currently held by James Hark, Michael Dobson and Alan Bowen, respectively.
Candidate filing will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, and end at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Approved was a request to block four parking spaces in a city-owned parking lot during the painting of a mural on the wall of 323 North Main St. by Ray Harvey. Permission was granted during daylight hours through Oct. 30.
Downtown street closures were approved to accommodate the Main Street Trick-Or-Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 31.
The following reappointments were approved, Greg Baugher to the Airport Commission for a term to expire in September 2024, Kristy Trevathan to the Tree Board for a term to expire in September 2024.
