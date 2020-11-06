HANNIBAL — In an effort to protect both city personnel and the public from illness-causing viruses the city of Hannibal has purchased some ultraviolet sanitation lights.
According to City Manager Lisa Peck, the special lights will be located in various city offices and open spaces.
"They kill germs and viruses. Many entities have them just for that purpose," she said.
Peck said that as a precaution the lights cannot be in operation while people are in the room.
During a recent meeting of the Hannibal City Council, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson asked about the potential limitations of the UV lights.
"I know UV lights are only effective for what they shine on," he said. "Has any consideration been given to using any kind of spray applicator?"
"This seems to be the better technology," Peck said, referring to the UV lights.
The eight lights will not be placed in a fixed location.
"They are portable so there is no actual installation," Peck said. "You could hang them from the ceiling. They can be set on a table or some kind of shelf.
"We have enough that we can have multiple lights in a room to provide more coverage."
The cost of the UV lights will ultimately not be paid by the city.
"The funds will be a 100% reimbursement from CARES funds," Peck said. "The amount for reimbursement to be submitted, as part of the Marion County commissioners' commitment, is $32,360."
During an October meeting of the Hannibal City Council a bid waiver was requested and approved so that the UV lights could be purchased from EA Medical, LLC, which is the same vendor as has been used by the Marion and Ralls county sheriff departments.
"These items are specialty items and timeliness was of the essence," Peck said regarding the need for a bid waiver.