HANNIBAL — A portion of a Hannibal bike trail, which has become treacherous over time, will be receiving some much needed attention during fiscal year 2021-22 which began on July 1.
Andy Dorian, director of central services for the city, reported during the most recent meeting of the Hannibal Park Board that the city budget contains $50,000 for paving projects.
“The bulk of that paving will be going toward starting work on the shoulders of the bike trail on Warren Barrett Drive. The Warren Barrett Drive bike trail is in really bad shape,” he said, adding that the work would begin on the western end of the drive near U.S. 61.
The project will feature a partnership involving the street department and parks department.
“The street department is going to do the (shoulder) work. The parks department will pay for the asphalt,” Dorian said.
Dorian stressed that not all of the money budgeted for paving projects will be invested in the bike trail.
“We will mill out as much as we can for probably about $30,000 worth of asphalt,” he said. “The rest of the money is going toward some stuff up at the sand volleyball court and some minor repairs at Huckleberry (Park).”
It was suggested by Dorian that the bike trail project may have to be stretched over more than one year.
“We will see what we can get done for $30,000. We will probably have to budget more (money) next year,” he said, referring to fiscal year 2022-23. “Hopefully we will get both of those shoulders of the bike trail completely done and re-striped, and make it safe for everyone to use again.”