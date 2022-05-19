HANNIBAL — A new song is dedicated to the growing display of murals in Hannibal.
Deborah White teamed up with her brother, George Roberson, to write songs spotlighting the town they hold dear. They are each a member of the Missouri Pure Bluegrass and Country Hall of Fame for their Missouri Bluegrass songbook, and White hopes to inspire Hannibal residents to create new artwork and songs featuring local history.
“I always knew I wanted a body of work of murals in Hannibal, and I always knew that would be a big draw to Hannibal,” said White, who wants to spotlight the history of noteworthy people from the community.
White now lives in Nashville, Tenn., but has returned on numerous occasions and stays connected with many Hannibal residents.
Hannibal has more than 30 murals, including a patriotic flag mural at VFW Post 2446 and a mural titled “Native Spirits,” by local artist and educator Stephen Schisler. This project was made possible through a partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and the Hannibal Rotary Club.
White said the remaining murals in town have been privately funded by people such as herself and Brad Walden. She hopes the song and expanding collection of public art will help to inspire more murals and songs about Hannibal.
She wanted a heavy beat with a catchy, pop-like sound for the song. She wrote a Grammy-nominated song titled “The Forbidden Hope Diamond,” and she owned an independent record label and music publishing company.
White also worked as a music administrator at Nashville’s Music Row before her retirement. Roberson has performed throughout the Hannibal area for the past 50 years.
She and Roberson worked together to write the song. They teamed up with Nashville country music artist Jake Clayton to bring everything together.
White remembered humming portions of the melody over the phone to Clayton, and he would respond with “got it”, then play each instrument and sing the lyrics.
One verse reads: As we move into tomorrow/ From our golden yesterday. We’re alive with all the memories that these images portray.
White is delighted with the final result. She hopes “City of Murals” inspires future endeavors about the town.
“I’m so excited about the new energy in Hannibal now, and all the good things that are happening,” she said. “I hope these songs and the murals will encourage other residents and former residents to reach back into their hometown and add to this new art movement and energy that’s coming.”
White was thrilled about the Hannibal Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s new self-guided tour. HCVB Director Megan Rapp said people really been enjoying seeing the murals.
The tour’s online format features each mural pinned with a directional map, and the list can be updated regularly as new murals are created.
“it’s working out really well, and our visitors are really enjoying it,” Rapp said. “Sometimes they tag us on social media. We love seeing pictures of people taking selfies with the murals. It just really adds a nice touch to their Hannibal trip.”
More information about the self-guided mural tour is available at www.visithannibal.com/take-this-self-guided-tour-through-our-city-of-murals/. “City of Murals can be accessed at https://m.soundcloud.com/user-551173638-659950147/city-of-murals-master-ref?ref=clipboard&p=i&c=1&si=3AF76533ACE54C5BA1DD68319CBEA951&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing.
