City of Clarksville receives rebate check for utility upgrades

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Clarksville recently received a $1,594.42 check from the Missouri Public Utilities Commission, presented by the Missouri Rural Water Association (MRWA).
The City of Clarksville is a system member of MRWA, the Administrator of the Missouri Public Utilities Commission Interim Loan Program. The Missouri Public Utilities Commission provided the construction funding which allowed the city to complete upgrades to its water and sewer systems.
The check received by the City of Clarksville from the Missouri Public Utilities Commission is a rebate of interest costs during the construction of the upgrades.
“This is the culmination of years of hard work with federal and state agencies to keep our water and wastewater systems in compliance and to continue to provide safe and potable drinking water and environmentally-safe sewer service to our residents,” Mayor Jo Anne Smiley said.
She thanked previous and current city staff and elected officials who brought the project to completion, and gave special recognition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development (USDA-RD).
Smiley commended USDA-RD Loan Specialist Shawna Barnes for her continued assistance in making the upgrades affordable to the residents of Clarksville. Additionally, Smiley thanked the public finance firm D.A. Davidson and Co. for their work on the structuring and managing of the loan.
"Clarksville has been a member of MRWA for years and the Missouri Public Utilities Commission Interim Loan Program is one of the many member benefits offered by MRWA,” MRWA Drinking Water Circuit Rider Brad Rayburn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.