City of Clarksville receives rebate check for utility upgrades

The City of Clarksville recently received a $1,594.42 check from the Missouri Public Utilities Commission, presented by the Missouri Rural Water Association. The check was a rebate for of interest costs related to upgrade efforts for the city's water and sewer systems. Pictured first row, from left, North Ward Alderman Martha Merritt, South Ward Alderman Angi Grossnickle and North Ward Alderman Sue Lindemann. Pictured second row, from left, Mayor Jo Anne Smiley and Brock Goehl, with D. A. Davidson. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Clarksville recently received a $1,594.42 check from the Missouri Public Utilities Commission, presented by the Missouri Rural Water Association (MRWA).

The City of Clarksville is a system member of MRWA, the Administrator of the Missouri Public Utilities Commission Interim Loan Program. The Missouri Public Utilities Commission provided the construction funding which allowed the city to complete upgrades to its water and sewer systems.

