HANNIBAL — The Hannibal police, fire and building inspector departments have been given permission to upgrade their communication capabilities.
On Tuesday night the Hannibal City Council approved accepting a low bid of $631,820 from A&W Communications for the new radio hardware. Two other bids were also received for $786,258 and $803,395. All three bids were state contracts.
According to Lt. Jacob Nacke of the police department, funding for the new equipment will come from multiple sources. A USDA Rural Development Facilities Grant will contribute $206,787. Marion County 911 will add $125,000 while $75,000 will come from Ralls County 911. A total of $225,033 will be paid by the city of Hannibal.
During the month of October bids were sought for 89 portable radios, 50 mobile radios and five in-building radio solutions for the police and fire stations.
The radios being purchased are designed to operate on the Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network.
“The city of Hannibal currently relies on an analog system which is not compatible with various agencies like the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Ambulance and the Missouri State Highway Patrol,” Nacke wrote in a memo to the council. “The new radios will allow for communication with any of our surrounding partners and increase safety for emergency responders.”
No indication was given regarding when the new radios, which will come with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty, will arrive and go into service.
