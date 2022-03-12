HANNIBAL — Ongoing problems with the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Hannibal City Hall may soon be addressed.
During the March 1 meeting of the Hannibal City Council the City Manager Lisa Peck sought and received permission to issue a request for qualifications for engineering/architectural design to remedy city hall’s HVAC issues.
According to Peck, the building’s boiler is now oversized following the removal of many of the radiators and the introduction of a combination of some window unit heating and cooling units, plus some forced air heating and cooling units in some of city hall’s offices.
“The current systems experience frequent replacements and are unreliable,” Peck said.
If the HVAC system work is given the green light to proceed additional projects may follow. Peck recently noted there are areas in city hall where the carpeting is worn. She suggested that it may be good to replace it before it becomes a serious trip hazard.
In recent months work has taken place at city hall which has been intended to enhance security at the building which is located in downtown Hannibal at Fourth Street and Broadway.
Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, has said additional security enhancements could occur in the future at the building where security is evaluated annually.
