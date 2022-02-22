HANNIBAL — A buildout has been underway recently at Hannibal City Hall in an effort to provide greater security for those conducting business there and for the city employees who work in the structure.
“It was very important to us for these security upgrades to mimic the character of the building and the employees working on the project have done a really great job of this,” said City Manager Lisa Peck.
According to Peck, thus far the work has been focused in the offices of the building inspector, collector, clerk and municipal court. Also being added is a door on the first floor at the foot of the stairs which go to the second floor.
The estimated cost of the work, which is being performed by employees of the street department, is approximately $60,000, Peck said.
Additional projects may take place at city hall in the future.
“We have some other needs, and will be evaluating and prioritizing those needs,” Peck said. “The carpet is worn and could possibly pose a trip hazard in some areas.
“There are HVAC issues, along with water infiltration issues in the basement and flashing issues on the roof.”
