HANNIBAL — City Hall will be closed Thursday, due to extreme weather in the forecast. Essential personnel dealing with the weather situation and first responders will still report to work.
Messages may be left by calling City Hall at 573-221-0111 or Hannibal Parks & Recreation 573-221-0154.
Payments to the Board of Public Works can be made by using the kiosk on the Broadway side of City Hall or through a drop box at the BPW office at 3 Industrial Loop. Utility emergencies should access the BPW dispatch center at 573-221-0955.
The Hannibal Police Department will continue to offer lobby assistance 24 hours a day at the police station, 777 Broadway.
