HANNIBAL — For the ninth consecutive year the city of Hannibal has scored 100% on its annual comprehensive risk management safety evaluation and audit. The results were announced during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council at city hall.
The evaluation and safety audit is conducted annually by MIRMA, the city’s self-insured property/casualty, liability and workman’s compensation carrier.
“Aside from enhancing overall employee safety, higher evaluation scores do impact the amount the city is assessed in annual premiums,” said City Clerk Angel Zerbonia, the city’s official executive safety officer and MIRMA representative.
In reaching the 100% plateau the city scored 1,139 points out of a possible 1,140, which Zerbonia said “is quite a task for a city of our size.”
The lone area where the city did not achieve the maximum number of points was in the category of training pertaining to blood-borne pathogens, where it received 139 of a possible 140 points.
In other business, Keith Andrews appeared before the council to inquire about the procedure regarding the acquisition city-own property and the business model used.
Approval was given a request from the Y Men’s Club of Hannibal for street closures during Down by the River events and mud volleyball play later this year.
The council rejected issuing temporary permission regarding the use of A-frame signs during months when such signs are prohibited.
“The current code only allows for A-frame signs in May through October, and if there is any time when our businesses need the opportunity to promote themselves and attract customers, it is during the winter, a year into a pandemic,” said McKenzie Disselhorst, executive director of the Hannibal area Chamber of Commerce.
First reading was given a bill that increases the city’s bid limits by 1.36%. According to the city charter the city council must amend bid limits annually.
The council approved a request from the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau to submit a grant application to the Missouri Division of Tourism for the Promote Missouri Fund Program 2.0 and, if awarded the grant, allow the mayor to enter into an agreement.
In the Promote Missouri Fund Program the HCVB is allowed to request up to $52,177. The funds would assist with digital marketing.
A request that would see property located in western Hannibal rezoned from one- and two-family to B-multiple family received a successful final reading. The property is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Munger Lane and Stardust Drive.
A resolution that will allow the Hannibal Fire Department to begin charging mitigation rates for emergency and non-emergency calls was given a final reading. Except on rare occasions there would be no charge for services if the responsible party lives within the city limits of Hannibal.