HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal recently made some headway in its ongoing war against invasive plants with the removal of two Bradford pear trees from the downtown area.
“They had been there for a long, long time,” said Kristy Trevathan, president of the Hannibal Tree Board during its meeting Wednesday morning in council chambers at city hall.
The trees that were cut down were located on the north side of Hill Street, one-half block east of North Main Street near the Y-Men’s Pavilion.
“They were in poor condition,” Trevathan said.
Concern regarding the condition of the trees grew after a large branch fell from one of them and the other showed definite signs of being in decline, according to Trevathan.
The hope is the city’s action will inspire people with a Bradford pear growing in their yard to take similar action.
“We do want to use this as an opportunity to encourage people to remove Bradford pears and to replace them,” Trevathan said. “We are not doing that (encouraging replanting) yet because it is the dead of summer and we are in a drought. We can discuss it as far as what to plant (on Hill Street) and when to plant, which will definitely be in late fall.”
Trevathan offered one possible replacement tree for the Bradford pears that were removed on Hill Street.
“Do we plant Skyline Locust like are already on Main Street or something different?” Trevathan asked. “We will work with the city (on tree selection) when they resume the Broadway tree project.”
