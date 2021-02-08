HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal has found a new home for some of its old phones.
During the Tuesday, Feb. 2, meeting of the Hannibal City Council, five NEC phones from the city's previous phone system, were declared surplus equipment. According to City Clerk Angel Zerbonia the NEC phones will be donated to St. John's Church/School in Hannibal. Reportedly the church/school also utilizes the NEC brand of phones and would like to acquire the city's handful of NEC phones which it intends to use for parts since they have had difficulty finding replacement parts for the aging phones.
That leaves the city with 17 Toshiba phones.
"These phones, which were in city hall offices and the fire department, have no monetary value and will be disposed of," Zerbonia said, adding that another city that also utilizes Toshiba phones was contacted, but expressed no interest in Hannibal's old phones even if they were free.
The city's previous phones were retired after more than 20 years of service.
"The phone systems were outdated and ran on expensive landlines. The new system is a voice over IP system that allows all city departments to be networked into one system, eliminating the need for long distance and landlines," said Zerbonia, noting that the city's phone system does not include the Hannibal Board of Public Works or Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau.
In the approximately four months since going into service the new phone system has performed "very well," Zerbonia said.
"It allows individuals to check voicemail from a PC and allows individuals to have extensions without having a physical phone, such as police officers and firefighters," she said.
Zerbonia is unsure what level of care the city will have to use when disposing of its Toshiba phones.
"We will have to research this further. However, they are not digital such as a computer would be," she said.