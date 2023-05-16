City donates former St. Elizabeth's Hospital for potential development project

The Hannibal City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday evening to submit letter of support and donate the former St. Elizabeth's Hospital property to NECAC and 3 Diamond Development LLC for a proposed senior housing development project. If approved, six single-family homes would also be constructed nearby.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal City Council approved an ordinance to donate the former St. Elizabeth's Hospital property to the North East Community Action Corp. and 3 Diamond Development LLC for a proposed senior housing project on Tuesday evening.

In addition to donating the property, the council approved letters of support for the proposal. Carla Potts, deputy director for housing development programs with NECAC, explained in December that NECAC and 3 Diamond Development joined together after a similar proposal was turned down in 2021.

