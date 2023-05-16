City donates former St. Elizabeth's Hospital for potential development project

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal City Council approved an ordinance to donate the former St. Elizabeth's Hospital property to the North East Community Action Corp. and 3 Diamond Development LLC for a proposed senior housing project on Tuesday evening.
In addition to donating the property, the council approved letters of support for the proposal. Carla Potts, deputy director for housing development programs with NECAC, explained in December that NECAC and 3 Diamond Development joined together after a similar proposal was turned down in 2021.
The partners would seek funding from a variety of sources, Potts explained at the time. In 2022, the city also donated several neighborhood lots to NECAC. If the project is approved, plans call for the construction of six new, single-family homes nearby.
Previous attempts to turn the former hospital into a senior housing facility have stalled. In 2017, Hilltide Partners and Belmont Development Company sought Missouri Housing Development Commission tax credits, but the request was denied.
Work has been completed to renovate the terminal building at Hannibal Regional Airport, including water management measures and improvements moving for the exterior and interior of the structure. Director of Central Services Andy Dorian explained that fiber optic lines were discovered at a different depth than expected, which resulted in a $2,400 change order request for 16 feet of reinforced concrete pipe. Grant funds covered 95 percent of the cost, and the city's portion totaled $120. The council approved the request.
In other business:
- Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Megan Rapp discussed applying for a matching grant from the Missouri Division of Tourism. If awarded, the grant would provide $50,000 in funds, with the city matching that amount. The funds would be used for marketing efforts to promote Hannibal's attractions and destinations.
- Council members also approved a contract for recycling services contracted through 2 Rivers Industries Inc., following the April 4 voter approval of Proposition R which established a $1.90 monthly fee to cover associated costs.
- Deputy City Clerk Melissa Cogdal presented a request on behalf of Melissa Cummins, marketing and communications manager with Mark Twain Museum, for the Music Under the Stars summer concert series. The events feature live music from 5-10 p.m. on Thursdays from June 1 to Aug. 31 on Hill St. near the Mark Twain Boyhood Home. The council approved street closures and the use of the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center in the event of inclement weather.
- Captain Steve Terry, representing the Mark Twain Riverboat, spoke to the council regarding a pending electrical upgrade. He had been in contact with Brown Electric and determined a suitable part was expected within 12 to 14 weeks. He hoped to relocate from Bridge St. to the riverfront by Sunday if the floodwall gates are removed. However, reconnecting the existing electrical system without the new part was not approved by the Hannibal Board of Public Works and Klingner and Associates. Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson discussed options with Terry, and they decided to use a gasoline-powered generator to power the wharf boat's electrical devices as a temporary solution. Dobson said he would organize a meeting as soon as possible to determine the best course of action as Terry awaits the arrival of the needed part.
- Council members Stephan Franke and Charles Phillips again discussed a proposed ordinance which would establish a monthly city manager's report. They previously presented requests to amend the existing city ordinance and require a monthly report from City Manager Lisa Peck. During the March 21 council meeting, they asked City Attorney James Lemon to draft a revised bill requesting the monthly report. The amended request was approved by a vote of 3-2. Council member Darrell McCoy and Mayor James Hark said they felt an ordinance was not the best way forward for the monthly report. Peck assured the council she would present a report each month and posted a report to the city's website prior to the April 18 meeting. A motion for a first reading of the bill to adopt the revised ordinance was not approved by a vote of 4-2.
- April Azotea asked what about the status of the investigation involving City Clerk Angel Zerbonia. Lemon said details from city insurance provider MIRMA were in the works, and he would be able to report an expected time frame by the next meeting. Azotea also asked about the status of a complaint form and if it was available online. Cogdal explained the website was in the midst of being completely revamped, and minimal channels of communication were active during the process. She has a complaint form available in her office that she could give to residents or send by email upon request.
- Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson announced Andrew Wikstrom was appointed to the Historic Development District Commission for a term expiring May 2028. City Manager Lisa Peck reported Andrew Wikstrom's appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission with a term expiring June 2024 and the reappointment of Barry Louderman to the Planning and Zoning Commission with a term expiring June 2027.
