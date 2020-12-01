HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal is offering options for those scheduled to appear in Hannibal Municipal Court.
People facing citations may sign the guilty plea and motion to waive appearance and pay their fine prior to their court date by cash, money order or cashier’s check, payable to the city of Hannibal. Send fines by mail to Hannibal Municipal Court, P.O. Box 993, Hannibal, MO 63401, or pay in person in the collector's office at city hall.
Those wishing to appear in person at municipal court should go to the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Dr., on the day of the hearing. A mask and temperature check is required. The attendee will enter the armory and view the judge and prosecutor by video conference on a computer.
An individual may join a video conference with the judge and prosecutor by computer on their court day from home. The procedure to join the video conference involves going on the internet to https://www.webex.com, hitting the "Join" button at top right of the screen, enter 1265649432#, then choose “join from your browser” and follow the prompts.
Persons wishing to join the Webex hearing by telephone only, should call 408-418-9388 and follow the prompts. The meeting number is 1265649432# and the individual may enter # for their attendee ID number when prompted. A court participant will hear the judge but be put on mute until their turn.
The online and telephone options will be available after 10 a.m. on the day of court. Calls should not be made prior to that time.