HANNIBAL — While most people may think of 2020 as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, some workers in Hannibal City Hall will know it for the record number of structures that were torn down throughout the community.
All totaled 28 demolitions were completed in 2020, which was twice as many as occurred in 2019. In 2018, 11 structures were taken down.
The record number of demos did not shock Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services.
"No, we were not surprised," Dorian said. "I set a target of 25 to 30 so we were right where we expected to be."
Of the 28 structures that were razed last year, 25 were residential structures. Two were commercial properties. A single garage was also brought down.
Dorian would not be disappointed if 2020's demolition record was eclipsed in 2021.
"We're looking at taking down another 25 to 30 homes/buildings this year," he said.
According to Dorian, the city has spent $81,000 thus far on demolitions during fiscal year 2020-21, which began on July 1.
"We budgeted $100,000 and will be looking at a budget amendment this spring to add some more money to this line item," Dorian said.
Of the 28 structures that were brought down, only once was a private contractor hired to perform the work. The remainder of the demos were handled by Hannibal Street Department personnel. Handling such projects with city workers can mean a significant cash savings.
"It depends on the house, but the savings are significant. Several thousand dollars are saved per home by doing the work in-house," Dorian said.
Using street department staff on demolitions did not cut into the time spent working on street projects.
"The main demolition of the structure and placing it in a dumpster only takes one employee," Dorian said. "When it comes to hauling out the foundation or bringing in dirt it will take a few more. We develop a schedule each week and do our best to try and maximize our efficiency and productivity. It's definitely a juggling act sometimes, but it's an extremely important service for the community."
When street department workers start taking down an eyesore structure, it is not uncommon for nearby residents to take note, Dorian said.
"While we're working on the demolition of homes we are often met by neighbors who are so happy, relieved, even in tears that we are removing the dangerous structures from their neighborhood," he said. "Nobody wants to live next to a structure that is falling down, where rodents are living, where illegal activities are taking place, where kids could go in and get seriously hurt. We are working our hardest to try and remove this blight to make the neighborhoods safe for our citizens."