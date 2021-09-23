HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal’s lack of storm-water funding was a topic of discussion during Tuesday night’s meeting of the city council.
Some years ago the council decreed that the city would be responsible for above-ground storm-water issues while below-ground storm-water problems would fall to the Hannibal Board of Public Works. While the HBPW has created a storm-water utility, unlike its electric, water and sewer utilities which have fee rates in place to generate revenue, no such designated funding source has been created for storm-water projects.
The lack of a storm water funding source has not prevented the HBPW from undertaking some storm-water projects. Revenue for such projects has come from a loan from the electric fund, which to this point the storm-water utility has been unable to repay.
Potential funding solutions were discussed in a recent meeting between representatives of the city and the HBPW. Among the options proposed was to ask the city council to reverse its prior directive and consider all storm-water issues city projects that would be paid for with money out of the General Fund. On Tuesday night more than one council member noted that the city’s General Fund could not absorb such projects, which easily can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Another proposal was for the HBPW to come up with a way to calculate how much storm water each property puts into the system and base rates on the amount. Also considered was imposing a flat rate charge.
Councilman Alan Bowen opposes a flat rate from being imposed, saying such an action “would not be good.”
Also proposed was placing on the ballot a measure which would ask voters to approve either a storm-water fee or a fee schedule, or a tax that would generate revenue to be solely used to pay for storm-water projects.
“The people have the right to vote on fee and tax issues,” said Mayor James Hark, who suggested having the storm-water measure sunset in approximately five years would give the public an opportunity to see projects being completed.
Councilman Darrell McCoy said if a tax measure goes on the ballot an effort must be made to educate the public.
“We need to be responsible and open,” he said.
No action was taken by the council, choosing to wait until a meeting when all members of that body can be present.