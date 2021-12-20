HANNIBAL — Consideration will be given by the Hannibal City Council on Tuesday night to amending the city code regarding park rules, specifically as they pertain to camping in city parks.
City Attorney James Lemon said that he was recently asked about the rules that apply to camping in the city’s park system.
“A review of our ordinances and a discussion with Andy (Dorian, Hannibal’s director of central services) led me to the conclusion that there were in fact no rules,” he said.
Lemon noted that at the current time the city of Hannibal does not have any areas designated for camping in the park system.
“As a result it would make sense that we would not allow camping at this time,” he said. “However, it also appears to me that we may at some future date designate camping areas as our park system expands.”
If approved by the city council the ordinance drafted by Lemon would establish the general rules and a framework for the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department to govern camping in city parks in the future.
The bill is scheduled to come up for a first reading tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 21. The meeting of the Hannibal City Council will begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers at city hall.
If the ordinance receives a successful first reading it would come before the council for a second and final reading at its initial meeting of 2022.
