HANNIBAL — For the second time in less than a month the Hannibal City Council will be asked to lend its support to regional efforts to have an engineering study conducted in regards to the proposed Hannibal bypass (expressway). The council will consider the request during its Tuesday meeting at city hall.
During the council’s June 1 meeting, state Rep. Louis Riggs sought a letter of support for moving the project’s engineering study from Tier II to Tier I status on the Missouri Department of Transportation’s draft STIP for 2021. The STIP is a list of statewide projects that helps to determine MoDOT’s priorities, according to Riggs.
“In order for this study to be fully funded ideally we would have the draft STIP moved from Tier II to Tier I, funded,” he said. “With the passage of the gas tax MoDOT will take another look at projects that can be moved from Tier II to Tier I because there will be funds to move those projects forward.”
Riggs also noted that the federal government has opened the RAISE grant application.
“I have been in contact with Congressman (Sam) Graves’ office and was advised that this is a perfect project for such funding, which could pay for the rest of the engineering study,” said Riggs, who also sought a letter of support to strengthen the RAISE application process.
The importance of local backing for such an endeavor cannot be overstated, according to Riggs.
“The more local support we can provide, the better the chances of prevailing on that grant, which would move the engineering study into fully funded and enable the process to move forward,” he said, adding that a number of entities in the Hannibal area have already sent in letters of support for moving the study to Tier I.
Riggs said that Ralls County has pledged $100,000 toward the engineering study for the bypass.
Riggs sought the support of the Hannibal City Council during its June 1 meeting. The request was denied when the vote ended in a 3-3 tie. Voting in favor of issuing the letter of support were Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson and Councilmen Darrell McCoy and Colin Welch. Opposing the letter were Mayor James Hark and Councilmen Alan Bowen and Stephan Franke. Councilman Jeff Veach was absent.
Riggs has been striving for the past two years to get MoDOT to make a priority the engineering study, which was last conducted in 1996.
According to Riggs, the Hannibal bypass was supposed to have been completed as part of the Avenue of the Saints construction. He noted that the last funds to be spent on the Avenue the Saints occurred in 2008 when four lanes were constructed in Clark County up to the Iowa line.
The council meeting Tuesday night, June 15, will begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers at Hannibal City Hall.