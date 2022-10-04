City council reviews amended Community Improvement District boundaries

This revised map shows amended boundaries for the proposed Community Improvement District for Hannibal. Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, explained the revisions included Cardiff Hill Overlook Park, the Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse and surrounding area, following recommendations from the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council. On Tuesday, Hannibal City Council member Charles Phillips requested his circa-1880 landmark home could be added to the CID. Mehaffy plans to present an updated map during the next council meeting.

HANNIBAL — Plans for Hannibal's Community Improvement District evolved with amended district boundaries on Tuesday's Hannibal City Council meeting.

Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, explained the amended boundaries were suggested by the Hannibal Historic Marketing Council and include Cardiff Hill Overlook Park, along with the trails, stairs and the Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse. The CID boundaries also encompass downtown, the Riverfront, Broadway to Grand Ave. and a small part of Warren Barrett reaching the Quarry House.

