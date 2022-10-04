City council reviews amended Community Improvement District boundaries

HANNIBAL — Plans for Hannibal's Community Improvement District evolved with amended district boundaries on Tuesday's Hannibal City Council meeting.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, explained the amended boundaries were suggested by the Hannibal Historic Marketing Council and include Cardiff Hill Overlook Park, along with the trails, stairs and the Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse. The CID boundaries also encompass downtown, the Riverfront, Broadway to Grand Ave. and a small part of Warren Barrett reaching the Quarry House.
Council member Charles Phillips requested an addition to the updated boundary, to include his circa-1880 landmark home, which he plans to develop into a business.
Mehaffy and HREDC staff worked with City Manager Lisa Peck and Marion County GIS to create the revised map with the amended boundaries. Peck requested a meeting between Mehaffy and council members to provide updates on the progress for the CID.
He will bring the additional amendment proposed by Phillips to Marion County GIS to produce an updated map, with plans to present it to the council during the next meeting.
Previous meetings hosted by HREDC for business owners and community members and city officials have generated questions and an overall positive response, Mehaffy said, noting people with questions and concerns expressed their approval of he proposal, making up an "overwhelming support" for the CID.
Katy Welch, HHMC president, and McKenzie Disselhorst, executive director of the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce, each came before the council to express their approval of the CID proposal.
Disselhorst expressed her appreciation for the hard work and the expense that has gone into the process. Welch agreed, thanking city officials, Mehaffy and fellow HREDC representatives.
Welch said the HHMC is composed of volunteers who work year-round to promote local businesses to local residents and visitors. In the past 15 years, seven new events have been created, which in turn generate funds for the local merchants. The events have expanded greatly, and she explained funds generated by the CID would allow the hiring of an Event Manager to coordinate future efforts.
Welch said the past two decades have reflected that dedicated investment and improvements lead to growth for the community.
"Imagine the growth we will see with funding in place to support it," she said. "The Historic Hannibal Marketing Council would like to formally express our support of this initiative. We would like to ask the council to receive the creation of the Community Improvement District."
Dissselhorst said the chamber board members reviewed the CID proposal and expressed their unanimous approval.
"We decided that was by far a critical piece of our community redevelopment on those corridors and obviously very important for our town and what makes Hannibal 'Hannibal' in those historic areas," she said.
The plan for Hannibal's CID consists of three components. The first is the Community Improvement District, which would include an additional sales tax levy within the district of up to 1%. The tax levy would serve as a public funding mechanism for projects within the district. The CID would become a separate political subdivision when boundaries are finalized.
The second part of the plan is a Chapter 353 property tax abatement program. The tax-neutral program would mean land owners pay the same amount of property tax as before, but revenue would go toward the CID instead of the taxing jurisdiction. The revenue would be used to fund approved projects in the district.
The third portion of the plan entails a Neighborhood Improvement District, which would use municipal bond offerings to fund public infrastructure projects like sewer, storm water, water and sidewalk improvements. The city and the
The revitalization programs are focused on encouraging new private investment, bolstering public infrastructure and providing streetscape and physical property improvements.
The final boundaries would be based on property lines and tailored to include commercial areas for efforts including facade improvements, signs, banners, event promotions and exterior upgrades.
If council members approve the revised map, Mehaffy said an attorney would begin to draft a CID petition to present during a future council meeting. Public meetings would follow, giving business owners the opportunity to petition to be a part of the CID.
In other business:
• Council members approved an ordinance for a Municipal Election for Tuesday, April 4, 2023, to elect council members for the fifth and sixth wards. The election would also include a ballot issue for the continuation of funding for the city recycling program
• Jody Bogue, representing HHMC, requested street closures for the annual Trunk or Treat event downtown from 2-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 along Main St. The request was approved.
• Anna Lemon and Seth Wade also discussed the upcoming "Strings to Mend" fundraiser event for the Childhood Advocacy Center. The event will feature drinks, food and live music performed by Wade from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Hill St. and Main St., near the Music Under the Stars site. The council granted the request for the event.
• Council member Stephan Franke proposed installing interior security cameras in City Hall. Hark expressed his support for pursuing cameras in public areas, noting their effectiveness during his tenure with the Hannibal Police Department. The council approved allowing Peck to gather estimates for installation and maintenance for the cameras.
Andy Dorian, director of Central Services, presented a request to proceed with the legal process necessary to accept donated property from Nicholas and Jamie Ryan at 310 S. 8th St. The council approved the measure.
Mayor James Hark recommended appointing Beth Knight and Gayle Viorel to serve on the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, with terms to expire September 2027. Council members approved the first reading of the request.
