HANNIBAL — With an increase in the number of visitors to Hannibal already occurring, along with group/convention inquiries also on the rise, the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau finds itself in need of additional staff. During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council first reading was given a request from the HCVB to fill two positions.
Gail Bryant, director of the HCVB, intends to hire one part-time associate at the Visitors Center and a full-time sales manager, who will provide services to the increase in visitation, inquiries and bookings.
According to Bryant, staffing was reduced at the HCVB a year ago.
“Due to the 2020 pandemic, we reduced staffing significantly in the fiscal year 2021 budget because of the restrictions put on travel,” she said. “This year, we’re already experiencing an increase of visitors and group/convention inquiries. We expect that to continue throughout the year due to the number of vaccinations being administered.”
Bryant said that the Visitors Center will once again be open seven days a week. Staffing will also be needed at the Molly Brown Birthplace and Museum.
The HCVB group sales position came open due to a relocation out of the area.
In other business, approval was given the 2021-22 budget schedule that was proposed by Karen Burditt, city finance director. Burditt will submit a budget to the council on Tuesday, May 4. Also on May 4 Burditt will request that a budget hearing be scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. Also on June 1, the council will be asked to give a first reading to the proposed budget. Final reading and approval of the 2021 budget will take place when the council meets on Tuesday, June 15. A budget workshop is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, May 19.
First reading was given a bill authorizing an amendment to the May 16, 2008, agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation Aviation regarding airport funding.
The project will be the extension of Lakeside Drive in the Lakeside Business and Technology Park for future development and to provide access to the Hannibal Board of Public Works’ substation.
According to a memo from City Manager Lisa Peck, the estimated eligible cost of the project is $1 million with the Governor’s Cost Share Grant providing $835,000 of the necessary funds.
On the recommendation of the Hannibal Planning and Zoning Commission the council approved the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan covering 2022 through 2026.
The council accepted the donation of property at 1906 Chestnut from its owner, Darold Garner.
In February 2021, a fire occurred at that site which caused extensive damage to the house located there. The city agreed to demolish the house and in lieu of liens it agreed to accept the property as a donation. The city also received a check from the insurance company to help pay for the expenses incurred during the demolition of the house.
Approval was given the sale of 1106 Fulton, a lot that was acquired by the city from the Marion County trustee, to Cynthia Ditch, who owns the neighboring lot at 1108 Fulton.
The city will receive $500.
At the request of Debra and Randall Hurt the council gave first reading to a bill that would vacate the undeveloped street located between Hurts’ property at 3200 Roosevelt Dr.
The council authorized the mayor to sign a $75,000 State Aviation Trust Fund Project Consultant Agreement with Jviation for the development of an airport business plan.
The mayor was also cleared to sign a $67,500 Missouri Highways and Transportation Airport Aid Agreement for funding the airport business plan.
The Hannibal Parks Department was given permission to accept the low bid of $83,145 from CXT, Inc., for a pre-fabricated concrete restroom at the Sodalis Nature Preserve.
The council approved a request from the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department for a bid waiver and approval of the $68,250 playground and installation cost from Hutchinson Recreation and Design for playground equipment at Ann Dorsey Park.
Members of Girl Scout Troop 9012, Audra St. Juliana, Blair Johnson, Emily Hurst, Erin Clark, Faith Watkins, Zayli Miller and troop coaches Debbie Ziegler and Rhonda Eitel, who contributed input into the playground design were present at the meeting.
City Attorney James Lemon outlined proposed revisions to the city’s animal control ordinances. The bill was given a first reading.
Melonie Nevels, executive director of 2 Rivers Industries, Inc., presented its annual report and an operations update on the city’s recycling program.
A request from the Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity to waive building permit fees on the next habitat home, at 250 N. Hawkins, was approved.
Permission was granted to close streets, to use city-owned property, and to sell and consume alcohol on city-owned property during this year’s Music Under the Stars events. The weekly concert, sponsored by the Mark Twain Home Foundation, begins June 3 and continues through Aug. 26.