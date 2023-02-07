HANNIBAL — A variety of improvement projects will proceed in the coming months after Tuesday's Hannibal City Council meeting.

The council approved an engineering/architectural service agreement for flood gate seal replacement work, a contract of obligation for the city landfill, and engineering services amendment for the Huckleberry Park Tennis/Pickleball Court project and a change order for work underway for Lakeside Drive, which adjoins the Lakeside Technology Park.

