HANNIBAL — A variety of improvement projects will proceed in the coming months after Tuesday's Hannibal City Council meeting.
The council approved an engineering/architectural service agreement for flood gate seal replacement work, a contract of obligation for the city landfill, and engineering services amendment for the Huckleberry Park Tennis/Pickleball Court project and a change order for work underway for Lakeside Drive, which adjoins the Lakeside Technology Park.
Director of Central Services Andy Dorian explained the architectural/service agreement with Klingner and Associates outlined replacing all of the seals for the downtown flood gates for a total of $21,000. The seals on all of the flood gates have surpassed their service intervals, and the agreement included design, bidding and construction costs associated with the project. Dorian said that $80,000 remained in available funds for flood wall projects to pay for the repair. A resolution to proceed with the work was approved.
Klingner and Associates also proposed a bidding, construction administration and observational engineering service agreement for $9,000 for renovations to the Huckleberry Park Tennis/Pickleball Courts. The plans call for resurfacing the existing courts, converting the south court to six dedicated pickleball courts, building a new multi-use court for Futsal Soccer and Tennis and adding parking spaces. The agreement included bidding, construction administration and observational costs related to the project. The resolution for this project was approved.
Dorian said Bleigh Construction submitted a $16,679 change order for construction of a section of Lakeside Drive, which is located between MiMi's Coffee House & Ice Cream and Sleep Inn and adjoins the Lakeside Technology Park. The work includes construction of additional curbing and gutters, 12-inch HDPE pipe and a silt fence. The Missouri Department of Transportation will pay for 84% of the project. The council approved the resolution for the change order.
The fourth item Dorian presented to the council was a routine post-closure contract of obligation for the city's sanitary landfill between the city and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). He explained that if the city were to cease in maintaining the site, DNR would withhold $219,769 in future funding. Council members approved the contract.
In other business:
- Jonathan Robinson, with the Y Men's Club, requested street closures and pavilion reservations for the annual Down by the River Concert series and mud volleyball competition during National Tom Sawyer Days. The concerts are scheduled for Friday. May 19 and Friday June 16. Mud volleyball is planned from Sunday, June 25 to Sunday, July 2. Council members approved the requests.
- City Manager Lisa Peck discussed unbudgeted needs with the council. The needs were discovered after the passage of the Fiscal Year 2023, including a replacement boiler system for City Hall for $30,000, new flooring in the offices for the Building Inspector, City Clerk and City Collector, updated cameras for the Hannibal Polce Department for $30,000 to $86,000, along with fire alarm updates for the department, a security camera system for the downtown area for a minimum of $16,000 and security cameras for City Hall for an estimated total of $7,500. Peck noted additional items planned for the next Fiscal Year's budget included first responder vehicles, roof replacement for the Hannibal Police Department, City Hall building envelope and additional HVAC improvements and additional building updates at City Hall, fire stations and the police station.
- April Azotea addressed the City Council with questions about chain of command procedures for council members and city employees. She asked why the city clerk remained on administrative leave after her term expired Dec. 31. City Attorney James Lemon explained employees could not be dismissed when an investigation was not yet complete, and he stressed that everyone had the right to due process. Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson added that council members were not able to respond to certain questions due to the pending litigation process related to the matter.
- Council members Stephan Franke and Charles Phillips asked to present a monthly report regarding the city manager. Fellow council members voted to table the measure. Following the meeting, Franke expressed his feelings about the vote. "Ironic that the Council gives a thumbs down to transparency and accountability because of 'litigation' and it is the lack of transparency and accountability that always eventually leads to litigation,” he said.
- Deputy City Clerk Melissa Cogdal provided an update on the process of upgrading the audio and video equipment used to broadcast Hannibal City Council meetings. She has taken several steps to maximize the performance of the existing equipment, including careful placement of the microphones and adjustment of volume levels. She received two proposals for replacement equipment and will speak with representatives from a third vendor soon. In light of the pressing needs Peck mentioned, Council member Darrell McCoy recommended these upgrades be put on hold temporarily until those needs were addressed.
- Police Chief Jacob Nacke announced the Hannibal Police Department received a grant from the Missouri Department of Public Safety through the Department of Justice. The department received the requested total of $9,745. The grant will be used to purchase four new ballistic vests for members of the Special Response Team, replacing old equipment that no longer meets requirements.
- Building Inspector Mike Murphy announced a public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7 to discuss vacating a section of Pershing Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.