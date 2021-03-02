HANNIBAL — Twain on Main, one of Hannibal’s major downtown events, will be making a comeback this year after falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council approval was given to a handful of requests from the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council, some of which are necessary in order for the festival to take place. The OK was given to close certain downtown streets, to use city-owned property, to sell alcohol on city-owned property and to discharge firearms loaded with blanks.
The family-friendly street festival, which celebrates Mark Twain’s books, will again take place over the Memorial Day weekend, which will occur this year on May 28 through May 30.
The HHMC assured the city council that it will take extra precautions to encourage social distancing during the festival. It also promised to follow any rules set forth by the city to reduce the exposure to COVID.
In other business, a bill was given first reading that revises city guidelines regarding human rights and human relations. Also being revised are ordinances that pertain to the city’s Affirmative Action Committee.
According to City Manager Lisa Peck the ordinances regarding the Affirmative Action Committee “had not been updated in quite some time.” Peck added that the committee under the revised ordinances would either meet on an as needed basis, but at least annually.
Approval was given to spend $36,455 on a sixth change order for additional renovations to the Hannibal riverfront. The money will be used to pay for the installation of an ADA kayak launch station in the new marina. The cost of the amenity would be paid for by the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department. It would raise the total cost of the riverfront project to $6.8 million.
A contract for $47,380 was approved with Baynum Painting Inc. for renovations to the interior and exterior of the large double slide at the Hannibal Aquatic Center. The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department will pay for the upgrades.
Second and final reading was given a bill that increases the city’s bid limits by 1.36%. According to the city charter the city council must amend the city’s bid limits annually.
Jacob Buckman was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the Hannibal Park Board. The term will expire in July 2023.