City Council approves nature education pavilion for Sodalis Nature Preserve

HANNIBAL — Sodalis Nature Preserve will feature an outdoor nature education pavilion in the future, after the Hannibal City Council approved a resolution authorizing the project during Tuesday's meeting.
Klingner and Associates will enter into an engineering agreement with the city to design an outdoor shelter/nature education pavilion for $19,500.
Megan Rapp, director of the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, spoke to council members about creating the 2023 Hannibal Visitors Guide. City Clerk Angel Zerbonia opened bids Monday, Sept. 12, for the design and layout of the guide. McDonald Video & Photography returned the sole bid for $5,000. The City Council approved the bid.
Brent and Latrinda Taylor agreed to donate their property at 902 Fulton Ave. to the city. City officials previously determined the property to be a danger after a fire damaged the home on site. Council members approved the measure.
In other business:
• The Rev. Helen McFarland of Scott's Chapel UMC requested a street closure on Hope St. from Griffith St. to Locust St. The church's annual block party will feature food and games for children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The council approved McFarland's request.
• Hannibal High School Principal Ted Sampson appeared on behalf of Jacob Greving to request a street closure for the Hannibal High School Homecoming Parade, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The event will include the Hannibal High School Pirate Pride Marching Band, several Homecoming floats and students walking down Broadway. Greving asked for police officers to provide traffic control and for barricades to be placed along the parade route. His request was approved.
• Sampson also spoke on behalf of Band Director Debbie Higbee Roberts, asking for a street closure for the 73rd annual Band Day, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, with a rain date of Tuesday, Oct. 18. He requested police assistance with traffic control and closures along the route. About 30 marching bands will proceed all the way down Broadway, with the parade conclusion near the flags. The request was granted.
• April Azotea, owner of La Azotea Lounge, asked council members about blocking parking spots on the left side of her business on North Main Street from midnight Friday, Oct. 28, to noon, Sunday, Oct. 30 for children's crafts during the annual Living Dead Windows event. Her request was approved. She also requested setting aside spots during business hours with "no parking signs" for the safety of staff members. Council member Darrell McCoy made a motion for City Manager Lisa Peck to conduct a survey of downtown merchants to determine sentiment for potentially setting aside a certain amount of parking spots in the downtown lots.
• Sara North addressed the City Council regarding the curbing at the intersection of Hill and Main Streets. She said she had previously spoke with Pat Waelder, owner of The Hickory Stick, who expressed her concern that someone would fall due to a pie-shaped wedge of concrete at the location. North fell at the location on Sept. 3, and had just undergone surgery as a result of the instance. She said a vendor witnessed several other people who tripped at the same spot two days later, and she subsequently placed a flower pot at the corner to help deter similar instances. Council members and city officials thanked North for bringing the situation to their attention, and the location will be examined.
• The Planning and Zoning Commission previously approved a measure allowing day care facilities to be established in any zone of the city, defining that home-based day care facilities would be permitted in residential zones. Council members heard the first reading of the related bill during their Sept. 6 meeting, and the measure was approved as an ordinance Tuesday.
