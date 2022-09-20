City Council approves nature education pavilion for Sodalis Nature Preserve

The Ely Street trailhead for Sodalis Nature Preserve is pictured. Hannibal City Council members approved an engineering agreement between the city and Klingner and Associates for $19,500. The firm will design a new outdoor shelter/nature education pavilion.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Sodalis Nature Preserve will feature an outdoor nature education pavilion in the future, after the Hannibal City Council approved a resolution authorizing the project during Tuesday's meeting.

Klingner and Associates will enter into an engineering agreement with the city to design an outdoor shelter/nature education pavilion for $19,500.

