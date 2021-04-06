HANNIBAL — The cost of building inspection fees in the city of Hannibal will be increasing by over 15% later this year.
A resolution authorizing the rate hikes was approved by the Hannibal City Council during its March 16 meeting. The rate increases will take effect with the start of the next fiscal year on July 1, 2021.
The city code of Hannibal states that the City Council shall amend the building inspection fees, based on the Consumer Price Index, every five years. However, according to Karen Burditt, the city’s finance director, the last revision took place in November 2011 when the housing code was amended and the occupancy permit and inspection fees were added.
Burditt noted that the CPI has increased by 15.421% from December 2011 to December 2020.
The revised building inspection certificate of occupancy permit fees will be:
• for a single-family dwelling will increase from $40 to $46;
• for a main structure, duplex or multifamily dwellings will increase from $25 to $29;
• for an individual dwelling unit will increase from $15 to $17;
• for a boarding house, main structure, will increase from $25 to $29;
• for sleeping rooms will increase from $10 to $12.
During fiscal year 2019-20 the city’s building inspector office completed approximately 70 inspections, which generated $6,040. According to Mike Murphy, interim building inspector, the number of inspections decreased significantly last year.
“In March of 2020 all our rental inspections stopped due to the COVID pandemic,” Murphy said.
Murphy anticipates that the number of inspections will rebound this year.
“We have now been given the go-ahead to begin rental inspections again per our city manager and along with our new Opengov program we will be able to track our inspections on a monthly or yearly basis and set renewal dates as needed,” he said. “We anticipate many more completed inspections and a higher income amount for our next fiscal year.”