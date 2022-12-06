City Council approves future plans for technology park, airport

HANNIBAL — Hannibal City Council members discussed the future for the Lakeside Technology Park and Hannibal Municipal Airport during Tuesday's meeting.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, spoke with council members on behalf of the Marion/Ralls Regional Port Authority about a potential transfer of the Hannibal Municipal Airport. The council unanimously approved moving forward with the steps needed to perform the transfer, with Mehaffy stating he would discuss the plans with entities such as the Federal Aviation Administration and the Missouri Department of Transportation and provide an update on the next steps during a future City Council meeting.
Mehaffy also discussed details for a potential transfer of ownership of Lakeside Technology Park to the holding company for HREDC, Hannibal Regional Holding Co. The plan would include a memorandum of understanding, which would assist in recovering investments made by the Hannibal Board of Public Works each time a tenant purchases a plot of land in the park. City Council members unanimously approved the plan, and Mehaffy explained he would move forward with seeking an attorney to draft a sale and purchase agreement to present to the council.
Amanda Schultz, CPA with Williams Keepers LLC, presented the results of the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 audit for the City of Hannibal. She detailed several reports throughout the year with clean results. Her colleague, Kristen Brown, reported the only deficiency regarded preparation of financial statements, which are made on a cash basis. She recommended that revenue and expenditures be credited and debited when they are earned or accrued.
- Council member Mike Dobson also discussed a ballot issue related to the recently approved recreational marijuana measure. The bill provides for a state tax of 6% on the sale of marijuana products and allows a municipal tax of 3%. Dobson asked that Lemon write ballot language asking voters for approval of a 3% sales tax on marijuana product sales. The measure received unanimous approval.
- Melissa Johns came before the City Council to request street closures for the Shine a Light on Autism Lighthouse Challenge. The event is scheduled from 6-11 a.m. Saturday, April 29. The event is a fundraiser with participants climbing the stairs to the Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse as many times as possible within a designated time frame. The street closures are planned for Rock St., Cardiff Drive, N. Main St. and North St. to ensure safety for walkers going up and down the stairs. Council members unanimously approved Johns' request.
- Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke discussed pursuing recently announced State and Local Cybersecurity Grant funds, which could provide up to $200,000 with a 10% match requirement. Nacke explained the grant application was for potential to the department's current records management system to better protect with data encryption, cloud-based storage and mobile data terminal options. Another potential use of the grant funds would be for in-vehicle and body camera video technology upgrades. He planned to conduct demonstrations with several technology vendors in the coming weeks, and asked council members to approve the grant application, with a city match amount not to exceed $20,000. The request was unanimously granted.
- Hannibal Fire Chief Ryan Neisen announced his department received an $8,726 fully funded grant from the Department of Homeland Security. Within 60-90 days, personnel plan to purchase technical rescue equipment including harnesses, rope, rope rescue hardware, helmets and stretchers. Niesen explained the equipment would assist firefighters in rescue operations in specialized emergency operations such as a structural collapse, weather-related scenarios and grain bin rescues. The purchase was unanimously granted.
- The final reading of a bill allowing for a public comment period during City Council meetings was given a second reading for approval as an ordinance. The bill allows for the council members to set rules for how the process would proceed. The bill passed with a 4-3 vote.
