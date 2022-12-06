City Council approves future plans for technology park, airport

Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) Executive Director Corey Mehaffy discusses a proposal for transferring the Hannibal Regional Municipal Airport to the Marion/Ralls Regional Port Authority during the Tuesday Hannibal City Council meeting. The initial steps of the process were approved. Mehaffy also talked about transferring assets of the Lakeside Technology Park to HREDC's holding company, Hannibal Regional Holding Company. The proposal would include a Memorandum of Understanding which would allow the Hannibal Board of Public Works to recover previous investments in the property each time a tenant purchases a plot of land.

HANNIBAL — Hannibal City Council members discussed the future for the Lakeside Technology Park and Hannibal Municipal Airport during Tuesday's meeting.

Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, spoke with council members on behalf of the Marion/Ralls Regional Port Authority about a potential transfer of the Hannibal Municipal Airport. The council unanimously approved moving forward with the steps needed to perform the transfer, with Mehaffy stating he would discuss the plans with entities such as the Federal Aviation Administration and the Missouri Department of Transportation and provide an update on the next steps during a future City Council meeting.

