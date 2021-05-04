HANNIBAL — When the American Queen comes steaming up the Mississippi River to Hannibal this year it will find a docking area ready for it to use, thanks to an agreement that has been reached between the city and the company which owns the steamboat.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council approval was given a ground lease agreement between Hannibal and the American Queen Steamboat Operating Co.
“The agreement covers several things, though its primary substance involves port availability for American Queen dockings, which are non-priority dockings, specifically subject to the priority docking rights of the other tenants,” wrote City Manager Lisa Peck in a memo to the council.
According to Peck, the American Queen will provide compensation to the city in exchange for available docking rights with an initial five-year term in conjunction with an initial payment of $5,000 to be placed in an escrow account for repairs and maintenance, with an additional $5,000 to be paid at each renewal and a basic rent of $1 per passenger.
In other business, second reading was given a bill authorizing a special election in August. The purpose of the special election on Aug. 3 is to ask voters in the city of Hannibal to raise the sales tax rate by 0.5 percent. If Proposition One is approved the sole purpose of the revenue that is generated by the increase would be to fund “citywide infrastructure and remedial improvements.”
Approval was given a second reading to a payroll amendment which would eliminate a part-time office assistant position and replace it with a full-time office assistant position in the municipal court department. The proposed starting salary would be $28,284.
Sue Lewis was reappointed to the Employee Benefit Trust Board for a term to expire in May 2024.
LeeAnn Beard Homberger was appointed for an unexpired term on the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Board that expires in July 2023.
The municipal election results from April 6 were certified, which included passage of Proposition One which allows council members to attend council meetings by electronic means in the event that due to illness of a council member, contamination of city hall, a general health emergency or pandemic that council persons should quarantine and not be present in city hall.
The oath of office was administered to election winners Municipal Judge Donald McMaster Bastian, First Ward Council Member Darrell McCoy and Third Ward Council Member Stephan Franke.
Approval was given a request for a street closure and use of city-own property during the GROI tractor parade and show on Saturday, June 5, in downtown Hannibal.
Street closures, use of city-own property and the waiver of a carnival fee were approved from June 26 through July 5 during National Tom Sawyer Days.
A request for a street closure to accommodate the Hannibal School District’s Graduation Parade on Friday, May 21, was OK’d.
Street closures and a request to discharge fireworks during the 2021 Hannibal High School graduation on Thursday, May 27, were approved.
Approval was given the adoption of the Marion County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
First reading was given a bill that will ratify a change to the city charter in regards to meetings, time and place. The revision, which appeared on the ballot as Proposition One, was approved by Hannibal voters on April 6.
At the request of Karen Burditt, the city’s director of finance, a public hearing was scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on June 1 in council chambers at Hannibal City Hall regarding the fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
A hangar lease agreement with Air Cover Crop Solutions for $200 a month was approved.
A public hearing was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on June 1 in council chambers at city hall regarding a request from Nancy Kaufman to rezone 500 Bridge St. from P-1 Parks to H-1 Historic District.
The council approved the acceptance of donated property at 1800 Grace St. from Sandra Kay Whelan.
The fire department was given permission to purchase a service vehicle, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 from Don Brown Chevrolet for $37,280.