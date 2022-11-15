City Council approves boundaries for Community Improvement District

HANNIBAL — Plans for a Community Improvement District in Hannibal progressed further during the Hannibal City Council meeting after Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy presented a map showing finalized boundaries.
Mehaffy previously visited with council members to discuss amending the CID boundaries during the Oct. 4 meeting, following a meeting with representatives from the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council. HHMC expressed its desire to include Cardiff Hill Overlook Park, along with the trails, stairs and area surrounding the Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse in the planned district.
The CID boundaries also encompass downtown, the Riverfront, Broadway to Grand Ave. and a small part of Warren Barrett reaching the Quarry House. During the discussion, council member Charles Phillips requested an addition to the district to include his circa 1880s landmark home, which he plans to develop into a business.
Mehaffy and HREDC staff collaborated with City Manager Lisa Peck and Marion County GIS to produce the map with the amended boundaries. He included the requested addition to bring back to Marion County GIS to create an updated map reflecting the latest boundaries.
The plan for Hannibal's CID consists of three components. The first is the Community Improvement District, which would include an additional sales tax levy within the district of up to 1%. The tax levy would serve as a public funding mechanism for projects within the district. The CID would become a separate political subdivision when boundaries are finalized.
The second part of the plan is a Chapter 353 property tax abatement program. The tax-neutral program would mean land owners pay the same amount of property tax as before, but revenue would go toward the CID instead of the taxing jurisdiction. The revenue would be used to fund approved projects in the district.
The third portion of the plan entails a Neighborhood Improvement District, which would use municipal bond offerings to fund public infrastructure projects like sewer, storm water, water and sidewalk improvements.
The revitalization programs are focused on encouraging new private investment, bolstering public infrastructure and providing streetscape and physical property improvements.
The final boundaries would be based on property lines and tailored to include commercial areas for efforts including facade improvements, signs, banners, event promotions and exterior upgrades.
The council approved the amended boundaries as presented on the updated map. Mehaffy said an attorney would begin to draft a CID petition to present during a future council meeting. Public meetings would be conducted next, giving business owners the opportunity to petition to be a part of the CID.
- Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke explained financial constraints resulted in delays for purchasing new computer equipment to help staff perform their tasks effectively. He requested the council's approval to seek a grant through the American Rescue Plan Act. A matching grant of up to $20,000 through the Missouri Department of Public Safety Peace Officers Grant program. The request was granted.
- Hannibal Fire Chief Ryan Neisen also reported his department was in need of new vehicle extrication equipment, noting the current equipment is nearing the end of its service life after 15 years in use. He requested applying for a $20,000 Missouri Department of Public Safety matching grant from the Fire Protection Grant program. This request was also approved.
- Steve and Lindsey Ayers approached the council with a request to place a sidewalk board sign on the 300 block of Main St. advertising for Ayers Pottery. The council approved the request.
- Mayor James Hark discussed a visit from a Missouri liquor control agent on Nov. 4, which resulted in several administrative tickets being issued to downtown bar owners after the agent purchased a beer and took it outside. City Attorney James Lemon stressed the current situation was not in violation of any state statute to his knowledge and reflected a change within the boundaries of the City Charter not to enforce open liquor containers solely within the district. He advised bar owners to seek legal counsel due to the state's ability to revoke liquor licenses. Hark and council members agreed to ask Lemon to examine the issue further and remain in contact with the state department.
- Council members approved three ordinances: the first will revise the city code for plat approvals for new subdivisions, allowing the 911 board to be involved in the process, such as avoiding street names which are similar and an impediment to efficient emergency response. The second ordinance will rezone the southwest corner of the intersection of Stardust Drive and Munger Lane from multi-family to E-commercial. The third ordinance will grant approval for the forthcoming Vista Way subdivision near Stardust Drive.
- Council member Stephan Franke proposed examining potential costs for upgrading audio and video equipment for improvements to the streaming on YouTube and for visitors in the council chambers. The proposal was approved, with authorization to include the City Clerk's office in the process.
