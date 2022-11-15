City Council approves boundaries for Community Improvement District

Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, presented finalized boundaries for Hannibal's Community Improvement District during the Tuesday City Council meeting. Council members approved the amended boundaries, and the next step for the emerging district will include drafting a CID petition to present before the council, followed by public meetings allowing local business owners the opportunity to petition to join the district.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Plans for a Community Improvement District in Hannibal progressed further during the Hannibal City Council meeting after Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy presented a map showing finalized boundaries.

Mehaffy previously visited with council members to discuss amending the CID boundaries during the Oct. 4 meeting, following a meeting with representatives from the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council. HHMC expressed its desire to include Cardiff Hill Overlook Park, along with the trails, stairs and area surrounding the Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse in the planned district.

