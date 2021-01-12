HANNIBAL — In an effort to address the community's waste problems the Hannibal City Council is contemplating having the city take an active role in trash hauling.
According to City Attorney James Lemon the city has two options. It could enter into a contractual agreement with the trash haulers who are currently serving the city or take over the trash hauling itself.
"The reason why this is being brought forward is not because we just want to have one hauler, but what is in the best interest of the community as a whole as far as trash services," said Mayor James Hark.
According to state statutes the city must give local haulers two years notice of its intentions. Approval was given during the Jan. 5 meeting to send out of just such a notification letter.
"This is just the first step in the exploration process," Hark said.
Lemon believes the council's timing regarding the sending of the notification letter will be interpreted correctly by local haulers.
"There is some hope that by talking about it in open session, that trash haulers will understand we are not trying to poke our nose in their business. We are trying to come up with the information we need in order to figure out some way to include all of them," Lemon said.
Not only do the state statutes require the city to provide a two-year notice to haulers, they also mandate that haulers provide the city upon request with certain business information — the number of customers the hauler serves, the nature of the customers and the amount that is charged each customer.
"The reason why you do that is so that we can have some kind of understanding of what we would need to do to put a deal together," Lemon told the council.
This is not the first time the city has requested hauler information. In mid September of 2020 the city sent out a notice through both regular mail and certified mail. Only two of eight haulers, Area and Haul Away, complied within the 30-day response period, according to City Clerk Angel Zerbonia.
"We are a little concerned whether they (haulers who did not respond) got the notice or not," Lemon said.
Another reason the city is sending out notification letters again is because it became aware of three additional local haulers who were not contacted in September.
"We are clearly obligated if we are to do a contractual thing all trash haulers need to be notified, so those people (previously unknown haulers) need to be included, so we need to send them a two-year notice," Lemon said.
Hark stressed that no change in the trash hauling system will be made without public support.
"It will be brought forward for people's input," he said. "We would have public hearings and get the feel of the community."
It is not too early for residents to begin providing feedback to the city on the topic of waste removal, according to Hark.
"Hopefully this (the council's intentions regarding trash hauling) will spur some interest and people will contact their councilperson and let them know how they feel about potential changes in how trash is collected," Hark said.
While Hark acknowledges there are many potential trash collecting systems that could be employed, he said the main objective is to have one that services all residents.
"Obviously we do have an issue with those not keeping trash services," Hark said. "We have little to no way of tracking the lack of those services until such time as we go through a property and the entire basement is full of trash because trash service has never been established.
"This is just one step in trying to combat this problem. I don't know if it is the only step or the final step. There is a lot of groundwork that will be needed for this. We are giving a two-year notice. It will take two years to even come up with what would be appropriate."