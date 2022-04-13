HANNIBAL — Much like the filling of potholes, the opening of municipal restrooms and the planting of trees, another sign of spring in Hannibal City Hall is passage of the city’s five-year capital improvement plan.
According to Andy Dorian, director of central services, each city department is required annually by the city charter to develop its own five-year plan. Each department’s plan is initially submitted to the city’s planning and zoning commission for approval. That information is then forwarded on to the city council for final approval, which the 2023-27 Capital Improvement Program received at the April 5 council meeting.
“It is quite a lengthy process,” said Dorian, who referred to the plan as the “five-year wish list.”
Councilman Alan Bowen questioned whether the labor-intensive plan is worth the effort.
“It is a great idea to have plans and goals to shoot for, but with our staff continually decreasing, is that a good use of time?” he asked. “I am not saying don’t do it. It is just a lot (of work).”
“It is a lot of work,” said City Manager Lisa Peck, who added that city staff is exploring ways of “streamlining” the process.
City Attorney James Lemon said that while the creation of a five-year plan is required by the city charter, the process may be subject to change.
Peck said that producing a five-year plan is a good way for council members “to have on radar what is coming up.”
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson supports the plan.
“The board of public works has some big projects going on over several years that the council needs to be aware of, so I see value in it,” Dobson said.
Dorian called the plan a “good guide.”
