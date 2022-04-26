HANNIBAL, Mo. — The city of Hannibal is having additional curbs in an effort to curb reckless driving on the riverfront.
According to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, some motorists have been burning out In the new concrete road and driving through a grass area west of the riverfront roadway.
“People have been driving through the grass and causing ruts,” Dorian said during the April meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. “It’s on purpose and it’s pretty bad. We had a significant problem with that a couple of weekends ago.
“When that (curbing) happens we will have a nice curb all the way around it. We (parks department personnel) will come in and finish the dirt work, and seed and straw it. That (new curb) will prevent people from driving through there.”
Dorian said the cost of the additional curb will be $26,800.
As for the drivers who are leaving black tire marks on the roadway, the “police are working on that,” Dorian said.
Also keeping an eye on the riverfront soon will be a new security camera system.
“It has been ordered. We are just waiting for that to come in,” Dorian said. “We will be able to access it (video footage) from our phones. That will be a nice addition. Hopefully we will catch people doing burnouts.”
