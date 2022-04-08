HANNIBAL — Two Hannibal churches will team up for a Good Friday service designed to fit within the lunch hour.
Jeff Hickerson, music coordinator at First Presbyterian Church, explained how the Good Friday Journey of the Cross Service has been a tradition for more than 30 years in Hannibal. The event featured 15-minute services at seven churches within walking distance of one another. The group of participants followed as a cross was carried from one church to the next.
The pandemic and resulting lockdown measures canceled the event in 2020. The following year, some churches were unable to participate due to COVID restrictions.
Congregation members at First Presbyterian Church and Fifth Street Baptist Church decided to join together to host a Good Friday worship service for community members from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Friday, April 14 at First Presbyterian Church, 120 N. Sixth St.
Hickerson said the two churches’ congregations have joined together on multiple occasions in the past. Five or six years ago, members of the two neighboring churches began alternating Vacation Bible School activities each year.
Community outreach events like ice cream socials and fish fries have been combined in the churches’ parking lots, too. On fifth Sundays, the churches alternate to host joint worship services.
Interim pastors at First Presbyterian Church have been friends of Fifth Baptist Church. The reverse is true, too. Fifth Street Baptist Church’s Interim Pastor, Jason Davis, is a friend of First Presbyterian Church.
“It’s been really good for us, because we are smaller congregations,” Hickerson said.
He explained how many churches have been dealing with wavering attendance levels following the the pandemic.
Hickerson noted how live streaming allows people to join in the worship who aren’t physically able to make it to to the church sanctuary. But it also makes it easier for people to stay at home who are able to attend in person.
“So, our attendance isn’t as solid as it was prior to COVID,” he said. “We had 80 the last couple of Sundays. We’ve had as high as 100, but we’ve also had a lot of Sundays recently that were 50 or 60.”
First Presbyterian Church will livestream the Good Friday service on the church Facebook page and website, just like as it did beginning November 2019.
On Good Friday, the blended theme will be apparent during the traditional worship service. First Presbyterian Church Pastor Mark Hughes, Youth Pastor Matt VerMeer and Fifth Baptist Church Interim Pastor Nick Davis will each take a turn speaking or leading the liturgy for the congregation.
Choir members from both churches will join voices as a single group, and guests will have a selection of worship hymns to sing. Hickerson is excited to welcome community members to the service on Good Friday.
Several church congregations are gathering for Good Friday services, and Hickerson expressed his hope that the Journey of the Cross event can be a Good Friday tradition once again.
“We’re just excited to share something like this in place of the Journey of the Cross, and we’re hoping the Journey of the Cross will return next year,” he said.
More information is available at fpchannibal.com or on the First Presbyterian Church Facebook page.
